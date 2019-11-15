Politics New elections on Kosovo and Metohija? New developments in Kosovo could make it difficult to form a parliamentary majority and a new government, potentially leading to new elections, as Koha writes Source: Tanjug Friday, November 15, 2019 | 19:33 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE Petrit Prenaj

The entry of the Social-Democratic Initiative-New Kosovo Alliance coalition into the Kosovo Parliament and the reduction of the number of MPs to the two leading parties - Vetëvendosje and the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) - present new set of circumstances.



Referring to the interpretation of Pristina based analysts, Koha writes that under such political situation, a new government could be formed only with the participation of minority parties, with a coalition led by Fatmir Limaj and Behgjet Pacolli, but the possibility of repeating early parliamentary elections is not excluded.



According to the final results released by the Central Election Commission, Vetëvendosje has secured 32 MPs, while LDK has secured 29 MPs, which would allow them to form a government.



However, yesterday the Supreme Court ruled that votes from central Serbia would not be included in the final results of the October 6th elections, which allowed a coalition led by Limaj and Pacolli to enter the Parliament with six parliamentary seats.



The entry of this coalition into parliament has cost the Vetëvendosje and the LDK the most, which have for some time been harmonizing the agenda of the future government.



With fewer MPs, the Vetëvendosje and the LDK will not be able to form a government on their own, so they will need the support of minority parties, analyst Ramush Tahiri tells KosovoPres.



According to him, the entry of the Social-Democratic Initiative-New Kosovo Alliance coalition into Parliament represents a "bone of contention" for the establishment of a new government.



Therefore, he points out that the chances of holding a new snap parliamentary election in Kosovo are very high.



"At the moment, Kosovo is likely to go to the polls again, but political parties will decide. We have to be convinced that these results will be accepted, but it can happen that, because there have been so many violations of the electoral process, political parties do not accept the election result and refuse to confirm the mandates ...", Tahiri said.



Analyst Dardan Velija does not rule out the possibility that new circumstances may make it difficult to form a future Kosovo government, but at the same time suggests to Kurti that if he wants to fight corruption, he should not form a new government with parties from the previous ruling coalition.