Politics Blic: Macron suddenly summoned both Vucic and Thaci French President Emmanuel Macron suddenly invited Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo President Hashim Thaci to a meeting today, writes "Blic" Source: Blic Tuesday, November 12, 2019 | 12:38

Both Vucic and Thaci are in Paris, attending the Peace Forum. Vucic left the Forum's Panel on Multilateralism in order to speak with the French President, the newspaper further said.



Namely, Macron met with Vucic last night, with whom he spoke for more than an hour.



"Macron wants to see Vucic again, and then with Vucic and Thaci together", diplomatic sources told "Blic".



Macron had earlier reiterated his intention to engage France more directly in the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, which has been blocked for a long time.