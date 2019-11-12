Politics "With the Armagnac from 1914, we ended a very good one-hour long conversation" PHOTO A meeting between the Presidents of Serbia and France took place at the Élysée Palace. This is the first meeting after a gala dinner in Paris Source: B92, Tanjug Tuesday, November 12, 2019 | 07:15 Tweet Share Foto: screenshot/Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic is in Paris, attending a dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.



The President of Serbia posted a photo on his Instagram profile after a tête-à-tête meeting with the French President.



"With the Armagnac from 1914, we ended a very good one-hour long conversation", Vucic wrote.

Vucic previously thanked the French President on his Instagram profile on a warm welcome.



"Dear friend, thank you for your warm welcome", the Serbian President wrote below a photo with President Macron.



President Vucic is on a three-day visit to Paris and will hold bilateral talks with Macron on Tuesday.



He will also participate in the discussion on the 75 years of the United Nations, as well as in the panel "Youth Opinions on Multilateralism", during the 40th session of the UNESCO General Conference.



Participants in the 40th session of the UNESCO General Conference will be addressed by President Vucic on the last day of the visit, when he will meet with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azule.