Politics US Embassy confirmed: the Director of US Task Force 231 is coming to Belgrade The Director of US Task Force 231 of the Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation, Tomas Zarzecki, to visit Serbia on Friday, US Embassy confirmed Source: Tanjug Friday, November 8, 2019 | 07:25 Tweet Share Samuel Corum/Stringer/Getty images/Ilustracija

"In the spirit of our bilateral cooperation, Tomas Zarzecki, Director of Task Force 231 of the Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation, is making a short, pre-planned visit to Serbia", the US diplomatic mission in Belgrade said.



Moreover, the US Embassy states that Zarzecki "will meet with government officials to consult on the US Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), passed by the US Congress".



"Dr Zarzecki had already toured through more than 60 countries on this duty", the US Embassy in Belgrade added.



According to the announced agenda, Serbian Foreign Affairs Minister Ivica Dacic will first meet Zarzecki.