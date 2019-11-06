Politics Kurti: Bosnia can't be treated in the same way as Serbia Vetëvendosje leader Albin Kurti says that although Bosnia-Herzegovina hasn't recognized Kosovo's independence, he cannot treat that country as he treats Serbia Source: Tanjug Wednesday, November 6, 2019 | 15:39 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPA-EFE/ Georgi Licovski

"I cannot treat Bosnia the same as Serbia, even though Bosnia does not recognize Kosovo", Kurti said, who is considered the most serious candidate for Kosovo's Prime Minister, by Sarajevo-based N1 television.



While being a guest of the "Pressing" talk show, that will be aired tonight, Kurti announced negotiations on annulling visas to the citizens of Bosnia-Herzegovina.



Kurti said he would immediately begin talks with Sarajevo on visa abolition, which he said affected citizens, not politicians.



"Every political leader finds a way to solve this problem, while the citizens that these politicians should worry about are suffering the most. Pristina and Sarajevo will establish a new bridge, which has not been there so far, because I think Bosniaks in Kosovo and Albanians in Bosnia belong to the same region", Kurti said.



He added that he would give his best and make effort to solve this problem.