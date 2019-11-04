Politics "Serbia must stop this madness before it's too late" PHOTO Ramush Haradinaj, who still holds the post of outgoing prime minister of Kosovo, posted on his Facebook profile that arming Serbia is a direct threat to Kosovo Source: Koha Ditore Monday, November 4, 2019 | 14:10 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE / VALDRIN XHEMAJ

He said on his profile that Serbia continues to arm itself with military equipment from Russia and China - an air defense system, drones and other military equipment, which he described as "madness".



"Continuing arming Serbia with military equipment from Russia and China poses a direct threat to Kosovo, fragile peace in the region and a Euro-Atlantic perspective. Serbia must stop this madness before it is too late," Haradinaj wrote, quoted by Pristina based "Koha Ditore" on its web portal.