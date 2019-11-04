Politics "It won't be easy for Palmer with Vucic either" Serbian President's Media Advisor Suzana Vasiljevic expects today's meeting between President Aleksandar Vucic and US Envoy to be difficult Source: Tanjug, prva Monday, November 4, 2019 | 09:50 Tweet Share Screenshot/TV Prva/Arhiva

According to her, Matthew Palmer will have to explain some of his encounters and statements during his visit to Pristina and Skopje.



After a meeting of the members of the Serbian President's Cabinet before this important meeting, Vasiljevic told Prva TV that Vucic had closely followed Palmer's visit to Pristina and Skopje.



"We kept track of all the meetings he had there. Some presented a surprise to our public, some didn't. We followed his statements quite closely. Palmer made this meeting very difficult for President Vucic, but it will not be easy and simple for Palmer either, and he will have to explain some of his encounters and statements", Vasiljevic said.



Vasiljevic noted that it is very difficult to talk to President Vucic because, as she emphasized, she is one of those people who do not think much about himself personally and his career, but puts the state and its interests first into perspective.



"I think today's talk is going to be guite difficult, but I believe that Palmer will be prepared and have all the answers to President Vucic's questions", Vasiljevic concluded.