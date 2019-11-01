Politics "Serbia will not join EU without Kosovo recognition" Serbia will never join the European Union without recognizing Kosovo, said Western Balkans State Department Special Envoy Matthew Palmer in Pristina Source: Tanjug Friday, November 1, 2019 | 18:27 Tweet Share Screenshot/O2

According to Pristina media, Palmer said to the students at the National Library of Pristina that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic know that Serbia would never join EU without solving the problem with Kosovo.



He also said that Kosovo cannot be left out of a lasting solution in the Balkans, and stressed that resolving "Kosovo-Serbia relations" remains a strategic priority for the United States, Pristina media reported.



The Special Representative also said that his country is encouraging the new Kosovo government to strengthen its plan of resuming the dialogue with Serbia.



"Any steps taken after normalization will be easier. Jobs will be created. When a new government is formed, it will have to revive negotiations", Palmer said.



"We do not see integration of your country without reconciliation with Serbia. You deserve NATO, EU, UN membership, you deserve not to be behind the US, but side by side with us. Such is the future only through dialogue, because status quo is just not enough", Palmer noted.



He said that Serbia should stop the campaign of derecognition of Kosovo's independence.

United States had supported your aspirations, as a friend and as a partner, witnessing your achievements and the efforts taken.



The solution for stability in the Balkans is Kosovo's integration. Full integration of Kosovo remains our obligation.



"Grenell's appointment confirms that the US is present and ready to help", Palmer said.



Speaking about the Western Balkans' membership of the EU, he said that Serbia would not acquire this right without recognizing Kosovo's independence.



"Vucic knows that Serbia will never join the European Union without solving the problem with Kosovo. I invite you to take this opportunity. The future of Kosovo will shape its neighborhood", Palmer told students.



However, United States does not impose agreement. “Negotiations with Serbia have been complicated. But Kosovo's history has always been about overcoming challenges and finding compromises. Your statehood is irrevocable and now you need normalization to take advantage of the great potential you have”, Palmer said.



He reiterated that Serbia should stop Kosovo derecognition campaign. "Negotiators need to have space to explore ideas”, Palmer added.