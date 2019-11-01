Politics Haradinaj: Chitaku was one of those Former Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj says Vlora Citaku, a Kosovo representative in the US, is one of those who worked in favor of Kosovo's division Source: Tanjug Friday, November 1, 2019 | 11:45 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ Valdrin Xhemaj

Haradinaj told reporters at Zahir Pajaziti's Momerial that Chitaku was working together with Hashim Thaci and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, on this job, as TV Klan Kosova reported.



He added that this mistake does not prevent them, as he says, from remaining on their positions.



"There are a lot of politicians in Kosovo who were in for the division of territories, thus making a big mistake ... Vlora, President Thaci, (Albanian) Prime Minister Rama and others", Haradinaj said.