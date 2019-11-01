Politics 0

Haradinaj: Chitaku was one of those

Former Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj says Vlora Citaku, a Kosovo representative in the US, is one of those who worked in favor of Kosovo's division

Source: Tanjug
Foto: EPA-EFE/ Valdrin Xhemaj
Foto: EPA-EFE/ Valdrin Xhemaj

Haradinaj told reporters at Zahir Pajaziti's Momerial that Chitaku was working together with Hashim Thaci and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, on this job, as TV Klan Kosova reported.

He added that this mistake does not prevent them, as he says, from remaining on their positions.

"There are a lot of politicians in Kosovo who were in for the division of territories, thus making a big mistake ... Vlora, President Thaci, (Albanian) Prime Minister Rama and others", Haradinaj said.

