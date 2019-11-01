Politics 1

Vlora Chitaku, the citizen of Serbia PHOTO

After a birth certificate was presented at UN Security Council meeting, proving that Kosovo's representative is a Serbian citizen, Vlora Chitaku reacted to this

Source: B92, Tanjug
Paul Morigi/Stringer/Getty images
Paul Morigi/Stringer/Getty images

Namely, at a UN Security Council session on Kosovo held last night in New York, a document was presented - a birth certificate showing that Kosovo representative Vlora Citaku is a Serbian citizen.

The Serbian foreign minister also said that she had never asked for the annulment of Serbian citizenship.

However, Chitaku wrote on her Twitter account in response to this that Serbia stole numerous public documents issued in Kosovo. "One of those thousands of items was displayed yesterday at the #UNSC by the Serbian FM, my birth certificate. Of course he wanted to intimidate me, but failed miserably", she said.

