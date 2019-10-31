Politics In case of EU accession failure, Serbia has a "plan B" As news emerges from the EU that partnership could be offered to the Western Balkan countries instead of a full-fledged membership, plan B is designed Source: Tanjug Thursday, October 31, 2019 | 07:32 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE / KOCA SULEJMANOVIC

According to Tanjug, as Belgrade media report, the plan on enhanced regional co-operation was designed on the insistence of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.



According to an unnamed source from diplomatic circles, this would be a model of an economic union of the countries within the region, which would cooperate with the EU until full membership is reached by each country individually.



"The Western Balkans need to better connect. It would be a model of an economic union in which all countries cooperate, strengthen their markets economically and, when the time to join EU comes, enter the EU as economically strong countries", daily Kurir's source explains.



According to this daily, Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic supported Vucic's idea of establishing close regional cooperation.