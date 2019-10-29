Politics Rationale of the Central African Republic (CAR) on revoking recognition of Kosovo Belgrade and Pristina need to find consensus to resolve the situation in Kosovo, said the country's foreign minister Source: Sputnik Tuesday, October 29, 2019 | 13:59 Tweet Share Foto: EPA/Kushtrim Ternava

Sylvie Baïpo-Temon said in an interview for Sputnjik that much has been said about it in the media. "The position of the Central African Republic is a very clear position because we are a country that has just overcome the crisis", she said.



"The solution to our crisis has been achieved thanks to a clear will to resolve the issue peacefully, i.e. through dialogue. However, whether the situation in Kosovo and Serbia or any other country is being discussed now, the CAR's position is that a consensus should be found. Along with this, an EU-sponsored process is underway, aimed at finding a peaceful solution for the two countries, so the CAR decision is aimed at stimulating both sides to dialogue, finding a solution that will benefit both nations", Baïpo-Temon said.



Just to recall that in July, Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said the Central African Republic is the 14th country to revoke the recognition of Kosovo's independence or clarified its position on this issue.



Dacic told RTS back then that he received an official diplomatic note from CAR where it is said that this county does not recognize Kosovo. Therefore, "CAR strongly advocates the resumption of dialogue and support basic values and sovereignty of all states, particularly of the Republic of Serbia", Dacic said on that occasion.