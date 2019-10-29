Politics What does Sinisa Mali say after all? After the FON Academic Council adopted the report on Sinisa Mali's doctorate, the minister announced: "I know I wrote it" Source: B92, Prva TV Tuesday, October 29, 2019 | 09:39 Tweet Share Foto: Screenshot/O2 TV

As a reminder, FON Academic Council made decision that the doctorate of Finance Minister is not plagiarism, ruling that Sinisa Mali should face with public condemnation for the disputable 6,97 percent of the text of the doctorate.



Mali said on Monday, the same day the FON decision was made, that the whole story about his doctorate was politicized, noting that the most important thing for him was that the Faculty of Organizational Sciences' Academic Council confirmed that his doctorate was not plagiarism.



Mali stated in an interview for O2.TV, that he will accept the opinion of the Academic Council of the Faculty of Organizational Sciences about his omission to quote all the sources in the thesis and will bear the consequences for that oversight.



"I'm glad they reaffirmed that my PhD was not plagiarism because I know that I wrote it, I'm sure of my knowledge, I'm sure of what I did. But, still, I will accept responsibility for some mistakes that were made, and move on", Mali said.