Politics The Faculty of Organizarional Sciences reaches decision today: Exposed to pressures? The pressure on the Teaching and Scientific Council of FON, which today decides on the doctorate of Minister Sinisa Mali, is covered with stickers Monday, October 28, 2019 | 11:21

The Scientific and Academic Council of the Faculty of Organizational Sciences holds an extraordinary session on Monday on the doctoral dissertation of the Minister of Finance Sinisa Mali, after which the decision of the faculty should be forwarded to the University of Belgrade.



Although the committee has already determined twice that it is not plagiarism, it is again under expert scrutiny, due to the pressure from the public. And with all the attention they have, which is a burden to them both through the media writings and the pressure of the opposition, on the very day of the ruling, members of the commission were greeted at the college with stickers on its very entrance, stairs and doors, with the inscription "No more fake diplomas", which already suggests the outcome of the commission's decision.



The Faculty of Organizational Sciences itself, as we recall, issued a statement that it is facing pressure, which goes beyond even a re-examination of the work of Minister Mali.



"The role of FON, a higher education institution with a more than 50 year tradition, however, along with the formal procedure, is being described by using tabloid terminology, the replacement of theses and the frequent taking of news out of context. Thus, not only the reputation of the Faculty and its teaching staff are threatened, but also the reputation of the graduates and active students of FON", it is concluded in the statement of the faculty.