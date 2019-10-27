Politics 11 years of SNS; Vucic: We will offer "Serbian dream" to young people Serbian Progressive Party marked its 11th anniversary in Novi Sad Source: B92, Beta, Tanjug Sunday, October 27, 2019 | 22:57 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ JAROSLAV PAP

At the beginning of the ceremony, party leader and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic addressed the party.



He greeted those present at Spens Hall and thanked them for their support.



"Thank you for being with Serbia," Vucic said.



Aleksandar Vucic said in Novi Sad that the most important task of the party in the coming period is to enable the "Serbian dream" for young people.



"We should enable them to have an apartment and a car, not to watch our children scattered all over the world, and to ask those who left Serbia to return. We must fight for these conditions", he underlined.



"We will have elections in March or April. It is time to win more convincingly than before, to show that Serbia has the strength and faith in its own future", Vucic emphasized.



He said it was important for SNS members to stay alert, and for party officials to show that the interest of the people was above anything else. "We should fight for the people and remove from our ranks those who fight for themselves, instead for the people", Vucic said.



"Thank you, my dear friends, for the magnificent welcome. The years ahead are important to us, I would say even more important than the ones we managed to get through together", Vucic said at the beginning of his official address.



"My objection is that we do not take enough care of the most diligent people and our ordinary members. It is not our job to chase party officials, but to help ordinary citizens, that's what makes us unique", Vucic said.



"Nobody traveled throughout Serbia as much as I do, and then you realize that what's most important is how it is for them, for these people".



"Serbia will make its own decisions about its future", Serbia's President said.



Vucic said that they were able to bring the Kosovo issue back to focus, that they managed to keep Serbian population in Kosovo and that they were succeeding in helping them.



"We managed to do all this, but our people never wanted to hear what was really true", Vucic said, adding that in the end, people always despise those who lie and complain.



"The greatest freedom is when you tell people what they do not want to hear, that was my obligation. I took it upon myself in the previous period and just look at how much we have done", Vucic said, noting the increase in the average salary, roads construction and job creation as the greatest accomplishments.