Politics Pacolli gets in the way of Kurti's plans It is uncertain who will enter the ruling coalition in Kosovo. If Pacolli's coalition crosses census, new calculus follows, Vecernje Novosti reports Source: Vecernje novosti Friday, October 25, 2019 | 10:09 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE / VALDRIN XHEMAJ

However, after determining the final results of the Kosovo elections, if the coalition of Fatmir Limaj and Behgjet Pacolli NISMA-ANK enter parliament in Pristina after all, the first-ranked Albin Kurti's Vetëvendosje and Isa Mustafa's Democratic League of Kosovo would no longer have the votes of 61 MPs, required for a government vote.



In that case, they would have to start negotiations with a third party or coalition.



In theory, a third member of the ruling majority could also be the Serb List, which, according to preliminary results, has 10 seats in the Parliament, but this is unlikely given the views expressed so far by Kurti regarding Serb List and his lobbying for those Serb parties in Kosovo and Metohija that recognize Kosovo's statehood.



This is the main reason why, according to Kosovo estimates, Kurti and Mustafa would find Pacolli and Limaj acceptable, although they have been part of a governing alliance so far, of which they are sharp critics. According to Albanian media estimates in Kosovo, by the end of the ballot paper count, the NISMA-ANK coalition could jump from 4.96 percent to 5.04 percent of votes, which would give it six seats in the parliament, which would be enough to round off the ruling coalition.



According to post-election math, at this point, 31 MPs belong to Vetëvendosje, and 30 to the DSK, which would be enough for them to form a government themselves. But if Pacolli and Limaj are put into the game, those two top-ranked parties will drop below 30 seats.



Whether or not Limaj and Pacolli will pass the electoral threshold is also influenced by the votes from central Serbia, which is why the two of them even asked the Central Election Commission not to count those votes, claiming they were irregular.