Politics "The world hasn't seen such political liars" Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announces that he will insist on response to alleged poisoning of members of the Kosovo Election Commission in the next year Source: Tanjug Thursday, October 24, 2019 | 13:20 Tweet Share Tanjug/Predsednistvo Srbije

He added that he would speak about the alleged poisoning before the UN next year.



The world hasn't seen such political liars. That amount of recklessness to blame the normal country for something like that has not been seen yet. And then, expert Kurti talks about normalization with Serbia", Vucic said when asked by reporters to comment on the counting of election votes from Serbia in protective garments due to suspected harmful material allegedly found in the envelopes with ballot papers.



He indicated that he had asked the EU what they in Brussels thought, whether it was anthrax or a novichok, and said that it seemed to him that they got infected by variola virus.



"They haven't informed me yet," he said.



The problem, he pointed out, was that he clearly understood why they made the entire farce.



"I will not let them go, even though they will try to show that it is a pesticide, to think of some meaningful reason, although it is clear that it was nothing infectious. They did it for political reasons", he stressed.



Vucic said that nobody was offering Belgrade anything when it comes to the Kosovo issue, except to recognize Kosovo within the borders recognized by Western countries.



Asked if it was true that US Presidential Special Envoy for Belgrade-Pristina negotiations Richard Grenell explicitly sought Kosovo's recognition and in return offered investments, Vucic said he had a positive and good conversation with him and would not respond to the allegations and assumptions that appear in public.



"You think someone else offered us something else, since I listen to stories of how the division means a betrayal ...? Nobody offers us anything but to recognize an independent Kosovo as a whole, within the borders of an independent Kosovo. If you know someone who offered me something else, please point me to that person", Vucic said.



He also requested to be shown the person whom he allegedly promised to recognize Kosovo's independence.



"I have listened to these lies, as for seven years I have been listening to stories that something is wrong, while the whole world is admiring our economy. We were on the verge of an abyss, and today Serbia is a vibrant, fast-moving economy", Vucic concluded.

"I will insist that my property be examined first"

President Aleksandar Vucic said that when the new Law on the origin of property was adopted, he would insist on being the first whose property would be examined.



"We will see if the law will be passed now or in February. I do not think it is good to use it as a tool in the election campaign, because I think many would have a hard time explaining their huge assets", Vucic told reporters.



He stated that the law would not bring such great economic effects, but would bring more morals and justice, and he was convinced of its adoption.



He said he would insist that he be the first whose property would be examined because, as he says, it makes no sense to examine the property of opposition leader Dragan Djilas or Vuk Jeremic without him going through it first.



"I will insist that they examine everything I have abroad, all those houses and apartments from Athens to Vienna, which they lied about over the years, to examine the existence of any account in my bank or my family's bank abroad. I would insist on examining all property in the country, introducing the citizens with the result, to see that I have not increased property since 2008, especially since 2012, when I assumed high state positions", Vucic said.