"As long as Vucic is in power, Serbia will not be part of the NATO pact"

According to Minister Vulin, while President Aleksandar Vucic is in charge, Serbia will not join NATO or any other military alliance.



Thanking Russia for celebrating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Belgrade in Moscow, Vulin said “Serbia has never been on a wrong side in the history, and many big countries could learn from us,” a statement from Serbian Ministry of Defense said, adding the two met in Beijing at the sidelines of the Shangshan Forum.



Army general Shoigu reiterated the invitation to Vucic and the members of Serbian Armed Forces to take part in the parade in Moscow next year on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the victory in WW II.



He congratulated Belgrade on the 75th anniversary of the liberation in World War II, stating that Russia and Serbia had suffered heavy casualties in the fight against fascism and that they value the country not for its size but for its contribution to history.



The two ministers agreed that the army and military-technical cooperation between Serbia and Russia are very productive and would develop further.