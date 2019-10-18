Politics Vucic to EU: Please, tell us whether Serbs poisoned Albanians with antrax or novichok Serbian President addressed Maja Kocijancic, spokeswoman for EU High Representative, demanding that she tell the public whether Serbs have poisoned Albanians Source: B92 Friday, October 18, 2019 | 13:42 Tweet Share Tanjug/Predsedništvo Srbije

"I am absolutely sure that after several days of careful monitoring of the "poisoning" affair in Pristina, you must now have a conclusion as to what exactly occurred. Therefore, I ask you to publicly explain to the entire European audience if there is any evidence that any Serbians poisoned the vote counters with anthrax, novichok, or some more severe poison", Vucic wrote, among other things, on his Twitter account.



"If by any chance all accusations happen to be false, please confirm who started that lie", he added, posing the same question in English.



As a reminder, after the counting of votes from central Serbia began, following the snap parliamentary elections in Kosovo, twelve Central Election Commission officials claimed they were poisoned while getting in touch with the envelopes from Serbia.



They were hospitalized at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases, but analyses showed no trace of poison. They were then released home, while officials claim that they sent the analyses to a foreign lab.