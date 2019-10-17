Politics Medvedev in Belgrade: Over 5.000 policemen, 8 locations, 45 minutes of "tête-à-tête" Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic will host Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Saturday. He will tour 8 locations, guarded by 5.000 police officers Source: Vecernje novosti, Tanjug Friday, October 18, 2019 | 11:28 Tweet Share Andrea Verdelli/Stringer/Getty images

Medvedev comes to one-day visit to Serbia, to mark the 75th anniversary of the capital's liberation in the World War II.



According to "Vecernje Novosti", in addition to more than 5,000 Serbian police officers and members of the secret services, additional number of about 30 Russian security guards would keep an eye on the Russian Prime Minister.



As confirmed by "Novosti", security within the city will be raised to the highest level, and 5,000 police officers are necessary as Medvedev is scheduled to visit as many as eight locations in 12 hours in Belgrade, so that each section will be surveilled all day.



The first stop of the Russian Prime Minister, after landing at "Nikola Tesla" Airport, where he will be greeted by Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, will be the military airport "Colonel Pilot Milenko Pavlovic". Together with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, he will attend the Serbian Army's "Freedom 2019" capabilities demonstration, and afterwards, a tight schedule awaits Medvedev.



In talks with Vucic, the Russian Prime Minister is expected to confirm support for Serbia in resolving Kosovo and Metohija problems, while several bilateral agreements will be on the agenda.



In the afternoon, Serbian President and Russian Prime Minister will have "tête-à-tête" meeting at the Palace of Serbia, followed by the ceremony of exchanging signed bilateral documents, in the presence of President Vucic and the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation.



The planned talk duration between the two leaders is set at 45 minutes, Novosti reported.



Vucic and Medvedev will then address the public.



Medvedev will also visit Kalemegdan, lay a wreath at the memorial "Death to Fascism, Freedom to the People" and greet the gathered citizens.



Accompanied by his host, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Medvedev will attend a Ceremonial Academy in honor of the victims, when a film about the two nations' joint struggle in the Second World War will also be screened, as "Novosti" reports. The event is going to be held at the Center Sava, starting at 8pm, to mark the 75th anniversary of Belgrade's liberation in World War II.