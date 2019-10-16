Politics Vucic asks British Ambassador: On which election did Kurti win and whose flag is it? Serbian President poses a question via his Twitter account to the British Ambassador in Pristina, photographed with leader of Vetëvendosje next to Albanian flag Source: B92 Wednesday, October 16, 2019 | 11:48 Tweet Share Tanjug, Zoran Žestić

"I have a question for the Ambassador of the United Kingdom in Pristina: On whose elections did Kurti and his party win and whose is the flag in front of which, Your Excellency, you proudly got photographed with Kurti? I will keep asking you this until I get an answer", Aleksandar Vucic wrote on his Twitter account.



The enclosed photo depicts the leader of Vetëvendosje, Albin Kurti, whose party won the majority votes in the recent snap parliamentary elections in Kosovo, and the British Ambassador to Pristina, with the Albanian flag in between.