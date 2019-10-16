Politics What does Pristina say about the ROSU raid in northern Kosovo? Kosovo Special Prosecutor Sula Hoxha said that Special Prosecution ordered police operation involving a hundred members of special forces in the north of Kosovo Source: Beta, Tanjug Wednesday, October 16, 2019 | 10:22 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE / PETRIT PRENAJ

He added that the Serious Crime Department of the Pristina Basic Court is going to implement the mentioned order.



He confirmed for the Pristina based Klan Kosova TV that two people were arrested and that a search for a third person is underway.



He identified the third individual as Zeljko Bojic.



According to the Special Prosecutor, the detained men are suspected of involvement in organized crime, hiding evidence and other activities linked to the murder of Kosovo Serb politician Oliver Ivanovic.



Kosovo police spokesman Baki Kelani told Telegrafi.com, a Pristina news agency, that a person with the initials R.B. was arrested, while a weapon was found in another person who was also detained.



Kosovo police spokesman Baki Kelani said in a written statement: “The police operation was conducted under a search warrant issued by the Special Section of the Basic Court, resulting in the arrest of suspect, police officer (with the initials R.B.), while another police officer also named in the warrant is at large. Another suspect found in possession of weapons was arrested during the police operation which turned up two firearms and ammunition”, Kelani said in the statement.



According to the agency, more than 100 police officers participated in the operation.



Pristina based media reported that one of the arrested police officer was Rade Basara, who was investigating the murder of Ivanovic and was arrested on suspicion of concealing evidence.



The search for Police Chief in the north of Kosovo, Zeljko Bojic, is underway, media in Pristina reported.