Politics Who are the Serbs arrested in the ROSU raid pertaining to the murder of Ivanovic Two Serbs arrested early this morning in the action by ROSU units in Northern Kosovo have been arrested by order of the Pristina Special Court Source: Tanjug Wednesday, October 16, 2019 | 08:30

They are suspected of being involved in the murder of Oliver Ivanovic, Pristina-based Kosovapress reports.



Reportedly, one of those arrested is a police investigator in the north of Kosovo and Metohija, Rade Basar, who has been investigating the murder of Oliver Ivanovic and is suspected of hiding evidence.



Allegedly, the police failed to arrest a third person, Kosovo Police Commander for the North Mitrovica, Zeljko Bojic.



The arrested were taken to Pristina, and the operation reportedly continues in Leposavic municipality.