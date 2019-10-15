Politics Taxi drivers' representatives in the Presidency with Vucic, protesters on the streets Representatives of taxi associations, who have been protesting in Belgrade for days, are talking to President Aleksandar Vucic at the Presidency building Source: B92, Tanjug Tuesday, October 15, 2019 | 15:02 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/KOCA SULEJMANOVIC

Taxi drivers have been blocking the city center for 12 days, and have radicalized the protest since yesterday.



Vucic had earlier called for calming down and pointed out that a serious state was not responding to pressure and that a solution to this situation had to be found.



Taxi drivers have announced a protest and blockade of major roads to this day, and numerous taxi vehicles are already moving toward downtown Belgrade.



Taxi vehicles departed from Palilula, Cukarica, Vozdovac and New Belgrade to downtown Belgrade.



Taxi drivers are protesting for the 12th time because of the operations of CarGo company, which they consider unfair competition.