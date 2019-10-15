Politics "Being a friend of Serbia, genuinely caring for the people in Kosovo is inexcusable" French humanitarian Arnaud Gouillon recently commented on the outburst that followed the news of Nobel Prize in Literature being awarded to Peter Handke Source: B92 Tuesday, October 15, 2019 | 10:21 Tweet Share Screenshot/TV Prva

Gouillon posted on Twitter: "What an outburst of hatred and insults in the Western press over Nobel for Handke. Being a friend of Serbia and genuinely loving the weak and oppressed living in the enclaves in Kosovo and Metohija is obviously inexcusable. Even after 20 years".



The humanitarian then added: "Now at least I know how I will be treated, whatever I do in the future."



The founder of Solidarité Kosovo, a French non-governmental humanitarian organization devoted to helping Serbian people in enclaves on Kosovo and Metohija, Arnaud Gouillon, is a holder of the Medal of King Stefan Dečanski given by Eparchy of Raska and Prizren in 2012.



Gouillon was awarded with this recognition in gratitude for all his humanitarian efforts over the years carried out with the aim of supporting the survival of our people in Kosovo and Metohija.



Namely, the news that Austrian writer Peter Handke is this year's Nobel Prize winner in literature, has sparked numerous reactions on social media and in the media worldwide.



The news particularly angered Albanians, who say he is "known for his firm stance opposing NATO bombing, which brought "freedom to Kosovo." Similar reactions are coming from the USA.



Social networks such as Facebook and Twitter were flooded with several hundreds of comments on this issue, in which cultural figures from around the world congratulate Handke on this recognition.



However, the "assaults" on Hadke came mostly from the keyboards of Pristina's and Albanian politicians.