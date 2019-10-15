Politics "EU believes in Serbia's European destiny" European Union is Serbia's largest donor and would never invest such energy and resources without a firm belief in its European destiny, says Herman van Rompuy Source: Tanjug Tuesday, October 15, 2019 | 09:11 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ OLIVIER HOSLET

Former President of the European Council and Belgian Prime Minister, who will participate in a panel entitled "EU and Serbia: a common destiny?" on Tuesday in Belgrade along with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, points out that it is obvious to him that Belgium, the EU and Serbia share a common destiny, which is why the EU remains resolutely committed to encouraging Serbia on its European path.



"It's a matter of basic geography, a shared history and culture, and the EU is constantly reaffirming that. The Balkans belong to the European Union and have a lot to offer", Van Rompuy says.



He stresses that EU enlargement policy is not only reflected in words, but also in the amount of € 200 million a year in financial and material assistance it provides in a number of areas, to help Serbia get closer to the European family and boost its development potential.



He recalls that grants have been approved for various initiatives and projects in the fields of transport, the rule of law, energy, the environment, in addition to the loans given by the European Investment Bank to infrastructure projects and support to small and medium-sized enterprises in Serbia.



"However, in order for Serbia's European destiny to be fulfilled, both sides must remain fully committed to the process and its goal. EU accession entails a commitment to the process, it requires responsible, firm, brave and always focused leadership that should inspire and drive the whole society”, Van Rompuy said.



Daily "Politika" reminds that Herman van Rompuy presents a distinguished name in European politics.



In addition to his many influential posts in his native Belgium, he was the first permanent President of the European Council from 2009 to 2014, while nowadays, he is President Emeritus of the European Council.