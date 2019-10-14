Politics Matviyenko: Many countries are being pressured and are not privileged as Serbia Chairwoman of the Federation Council, the Upper House of the Russian Parliament, Valentina Matviyenko, spoke with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic Source: Tanjug Monday, October 14, 2019 | 12:44 Tweet Share Tanjug/ Predsedništvo Srbije

She underlined Vucic's words from the opening of the Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union that Serbia is an independent and sovereign country, emphasizing that not everyone has such a privilege as Serbia.



Matviyenko, who heads the Russian delegation on the IPU Assembly, expressed gratitude to the President of Serbia for the very successful organization of a major event such as the Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, because all the participants, many in number, were able to see for themselves and to feel the hospitality and good intentions of the Serbian people.



She believes that the decision to hold such an event in Serbia is a recognition of the authority of Serbia's parliament.



"I would like to congratulate you on your remarkable speech yesterday (at the opening of the Assembly). You saw the audience's reaction when you spoke about Serbia being an independent and sovereign country and not allowing others to interfere in its internal issues. It caused a rather loud applause as this issue is of utmost importance to many countries today as they are under pressure and do not have the privilege of being sovereign as Serbia", she said, and Serbian President agreed with her.



She also conveyed to Vucic the greetings of Russian President Vladimir Putin.



"He told me to pass his greetings on to you, and to tell you that he is looking forward to your meeting in December," she said.



She also added that the special relations between Vucic and Putin, based on mutual trust, significantly influence and shape the course of bilateral relations.



"Thanks to your efforts, these relationships have become strategic, and your personal contribution to developing relations between our countries is particularly appreciated," Matviyenko added.



She recalled that Russia is implementing some major projects, citing TurkStream project as an example.



She wanted to hear from the President of Serbia whether part of this project across our territory would be finalized by the end of the year.



Vucic responded:



"Everything will be finished as promised - by the end of the year."