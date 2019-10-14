Politics Vucic: The attempt to abolish the Serb List will cause catastrophic consequences Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has come forward after Pristina's latest manipulations and threats of abolishing the Serb List Source: Tanjug Monday, October 14, 2019 | 12:02 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ Koca Sulejmanovic

He warned on the very bad development and called on Western partners and the so-called Kosovo to "come to their senses" in order to avoid catastrophic consequences of such a move.



"I am highly concerned due to the situation on Kosovo and Metohija, especially given the fact that Albanians will attempt to make decision on abolishing the Serb List", Vucic said in a discussion he conducted with the Russian Federation Council Chairwoman Valentina Matviyenko.



He stressed that the Serb List is a party that had won 96 percent of the votes of Kosovo-Metohija Serbs and that it had the support of Belgrade.



Serbian President said that it’s strange that none of the Serbs present in the Central Election Commission reported any symptoms of poisoning when the envelopes with votes cast in Serbia were opened.



Still, members of the Kosovo Central Election Commission reported alleged allergic reactions to envelopes with votes brought in from Serbia.



Presently, Vucic reiterated, they are not sure whether they were poisoned, they do not know what else to think up, so they decided to abolish the Serb List.



That will, according to Serbian President, cause catastrophic consequences in relations between Serbs and Albanians.



"There will be no Serbs in the institutions and when there are no Serbs in institutions you know where they will be and how they will have to defend their freedom and homes", President Vucic said.



Vucic said that official Belgrade had asked its Western partners to act reasonably, denying Kosovo Albanians their support to achieve what he called “their sick goals. Otherwise, I'm afraid that we will face a catastrophe”.



Vucic sad that everything the West and Pristina did, they did together with the goal of destroying the Serb List.



"That is of great concern to us”, he said, adding: "I want to thank Russia. I've scheduled a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in December and I look forward to the meeting. I expect Prime Minister Medvedev's visit soon to jointly celebrate the liberation of Belgrade and Serbia. Thank you for your personal commitment to establishing the closest relations with Serbia. We hope you will visit us even more often in future", he said.



Vucic said that political and economic relations between Serbia and Russia are excellent and he once again thanked Valentina Matviyenko and Russian President for their support in preserving the territorial integrity of our country.



"Economic relations are excellent, trade in goods is growing, and most importantly, we highly appreciate Russia's firm and constant stance on preserving the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Serbia".



"I want to thank you personally and President Putin for your ongoing support. Our political relations are very good and I think your visit strengthens further both political and economic relations", Vucic said to Matviyenko, addressing her in Russian.