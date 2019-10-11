Politics Vucic on Kosovo and Metohija: Nobody offers us anything Nobody offers us anything regarding Kosovo and Metohija, they won't give us anything, said President Aleksandar Vucic Source: Tanjug Friday, October 11, 2019 | 13:49 Tweet Share Tanjug/Predsednistvo Srbije

"No one is offering us a division, no one is offering us anything. They will not give us anything," Vucic told reporters in Kovin, when asked whether he got guarantess from the US President's Envoy Richard Grenell that tariffs would be abolished and that Serbia should be asked for something in return, and whether there was any words on the partition.



He added that the states that had recognized Kosovo's independence want to see Serbia without Kosovo.



"We can dream about that we should get something, but nobody offers us anything, so you can take that into account", Vucic said.



He underlined that nobody offers him anything for the last seven years when it comes to Kosovo issue, pointing out that United States, that recognized Kosovo's independence, is not willing to change its stance.

Vucic on Grenell: I will think it over, and then come forward

"I need some time to think about what Richard Grenell had told me, and to decide on the next steps", Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said today.



Afterwards, he will address the public.



Namely, he didn't want to come out with the details of the talk, but recalled that the conversation was serious, open and responsible.



"The conversation was serious, straightforward and responsible, that is all I can say for now", Vucic reiterated on several occasions.



"Unlike other politicians, I am not so smart to talk big, I want to let some time pass and rethink about it, to see what we have to do next, and then, I will come forward in public", Vucic concluded on yesterday's meeting with Grenell.