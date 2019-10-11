Politics "Meetings on the Kosovo issue tough, but never to this extent" VIDEO Suzana Vasiljevic, Serbia’s President Vucic media advisor, said the meeting with Richard Grenell was tough, but could not go into the details of the talk Source: Beta, prva Friday, October 11, 2019 | 10:37 Tweet Share Screenshot/TV Prva

Speaking to the Prva TV, Vasiljevic said that Vucic and Special US Envoy for the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue spoke alone for the first ten minutes, after which the head of Serbia’s Government Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Marko Djuric, joined the meeting.



“What is unusual is that the President was taking notes himself for the first time. The talks were apparently extremely tough and he was not in a mood to talk about it even with his team,” Vasiljevic said.



She added it happened before that meetings were rather tough, especially with the Kosovo issue on the agenda, but never so difficult that the President didn’t want to talk about it with his associates, and decided to take some time to ponder about the way how to inform us of what should be a solution he had heard from Grenell.



Speaking about the agreement between Albania, Serbia and North Macedonia, so-called "mini-Schengen", she said that today the talks of expert teams on certain issues will commence, so that for a month in Ohrid first steps would be presented.