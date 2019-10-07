Politics LIVE: "90 years ago King Aleksandar, now President Aleksandar" President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan begins his two-day official visit to Serbia today. Follow the visit on B92.net Source: B92 Monday, October 7, 2019 | 16:09 Tweet Share Foto: Predsednistvo Srbije

During his visit, Erdogan will speak with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, take part on the Summit of Serbia, Turkey and Bosnia-Herzegovina, and attend laying the cornerstone for the construction of the Belgrade-Sarajevo highway.



You will be able to follow all the details of the visit on the B92.net website in our live blog.