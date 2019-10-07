Politics Erdogan: the best bilateral relations in modern history President Vucic and his Turkish counterpart Erdogan expressed confidence that bilateral relations between the two countries will be even better in the future Source: Tanjug Monday, October 7, 2019 | 13:27 Tweet Share Foto: TANJUG/RADE PRELICN

At the beginning of the face to face meeting, Vucic expressed his hope that Erdogan's second visit to Serbia would be even more fruitful.



Serbian President thanked the Turkish head of state for very good bilateral relations, to which Erdogan also referred in an interview with Serbian media, calling them the best in modern history.



"We are happy to be able to host you in Serbia. Make yourself at home", Vucic said.



Erdogan thanked Serbian President for his hospitality.



He also reiterated that Serbia and Turkey are marking 140 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations.