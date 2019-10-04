Politics A tête-à-tête meeting commenced at the Palace of Serbia President Aleksandar Vucic meets today with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, who is on an official two-day visit to Belgrade Source: Tanjug Friday, October 4, 2019 | 11:31 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/Rade Prelić

Prior to conducting a tête-à-tête meeting of the two presidents, the President of Armenia and the delegation that he heads, which includes Foreign Affairs Minister Artak Apitonyan and numerous businessmen, attended a ceremonial welcome in front of the Palace of Serbia, with the Guard of the Serbian Army, a red carpet and the sounding of the anthems of the two countries.



After a face to face meeting with the President of Armenia, two delegations will commence discussions, followed by both presidents addressing media on a joint press conference.



The topics of discussion, apart from deepening political and economic relations, will be cooperation in the IT sector, as well as the opening of the Serbian Embassy in Yerevan.



Moreover, Sarkissian will also meet with Serbian Parliament's Speaker Maja Gojkovic and visit the Science and Technology Center and Serbian Academy of Sciences and Arts (SANU).



The President of Armenia was met last night by Prime Minister Ana Brnabic at the Nikola Tesla Airport.