Politics When institutions put an end to something, who will call it a day on social networks? Professor Rasa Karapandza points out that, if it is once again confirmed that Sinisa Mali's doctoral dissertation is authentic, protests would continue Source: B92 Thursday, October 3, 2019 | 12:45 Tweet Share TANJUG/Ministarstvo finansija/ bk

He told N1 that if the FON's (Faculty of Organizational Sciences) Ethics Commission did not declare this doctorate a plagiarism, he would continue his current activities through social networks and present new evidence in favor of claiming that the dissertation was not the original work of the Serbian Finance Minister.



Professor Karapandža has announced a guest appearance in New Day N1 in his already recognizable style.



We have asked the question - who declares the end of online matches between political actors and can extensions be played indefinitely?



The end might be lacking, and political struggles in the digital world can reach the limit in case at least one party has an interest in continuously warming up the internet arena.



The end may be lacking, and political struggles in the digital world can go to the limit if at least one party has an interest in continuously warming up the internet arena. Due to such social media users, the extensions are being played.



Digital violence has not been recognized as a category in the political context because it has emerged almost simultaneously with social networks. Internet platform users often take advantage of the potential of digital tools such as targeting, lying, so-called botting, or conducting anti-campaigns.



In a space where classical institutional mechanisms of protection do not apply, constant action on social networks can in many cases easily turn into digital violence.

Psychologist Nebojsa Jovanovic estimates that the internet arena is not, however, a space where absolutely everything is allowed, even though it may seem so, at first glance.