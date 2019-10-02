Politics Vucic's invitation to the Visegrad Group summit is a precedent, sending clear message Belgrade newspapers highlight importance of Czech President Milos Zeman invitation to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to participate in Visegrad Group Summit Source: Tanjug Wednesday, October 2, 2019 | 12:47 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Daily "Blic" considers that the invitation was "a kind of precedent" and added that, "as a rule, these meetings do not discuss topics on which participants have divergent views, Kosovo could be a topic".



The move by the Czech President is of particular importance given his statement during a recent visit to Belgrade that the Czech Republic could reconsider its decision to recognize Kosovo's independence.



"The invitation to a non-V4 country is an exception, and Zeman surprised everyone by this act. He did it deliberately, to show a clear commitment of the Visegrad Group to Serbia", a source from diplomatic circles told the newspaper. It can also be interpreted as a message to the European Union.



In a statement to "Politika" daily, Predrag Rajic of the Center for Social Stability points out that Serbia in foreign policy is exiting "Yugo-sphere" via the Visegrad Group and that its path to the EU is not via Croatia, but through Hungary.



Serbia demonstrates with this that it is not only a Balkan, but also a Central European country, and that "our path to Brussels should not be carried out via Zagreb but via Budapest. In our foreign policy, we should stick to the following formula: as little Croatia and as much Hungary as possible", Rajic concluded, pointing out that with the V4 countries, Serbia has no open or unresolved issues.