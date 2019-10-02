Politics Pacolli: Haradinaj is stubborn, all the others would abolish tariffs on Serbian goods Kosovo Foreign Affairs Minister Behgjet Pacolli said that any other politician elected for the new Prime Minister would abolish tariffs, except Ramush Haradinaj Source: Beta Wednesday, October 2, 2019 | 11:11 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

"I repeat, winner of the election, the future prime minister who says he will keep the tariffs, is lying. I exclude Haradinaj from this because I know him as stubborn and when he fixates on something, you cannot change a thing. He does not change his position easilzy", Pacolli told KTV.



He said Haradinaj could break his promise but would not give up on tariffs, and he said that everyone else who supported the idea of taxes would not have the same attitude after the election.



"There is an opinion that he cannot coexist with imposed taxes still in effect, but he can abolish them if he wants to think long-term. On the other hand, others will abolish taxes and thus pave the way for dialogue. That is the reality that awaits us after the election", Pacolli added.