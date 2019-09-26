Politics Scott on distorted facts in the Serbian media Outgoing US Ambassador to Belgrade Kyle Scott says numerous studies indicate a massive occurrence of misrepresentation in the Serbian media Source: Beta Thursday, September 26, 2019 | 00:13 Tweet Share Screenshot/TV Prva

Scott points out that this phenomenon is most common when it comes to reporting on Russia compared to the United States.



"This applies not only to tabloids but also to RTS and serious newspapers such as Politika daily. Such open media manipulation is a continuation of the dangerous nationalist propaganda that took over the Balkans in the 1990s. It is detrimental to Serbia's chances of re-occupying the place it belongs to in the community of European nations", Scott told Danas daily on Thursday.



Scott added that "it is high time for Serbia to truly approach the reform of the country's media environment, to protect investigative journalists and to remove the invisible hand of government-customized nationalism from the media."



On the announcement of a boycott of elections by Serbian opposition parties, Scott said the US would welcome steps that would take seriously the objections of the opposition, civil society and international organizations such as the EU and the OSCE, leading to introducing further reforms.



"At the same time, I do not see how the people of Serbia could benefit from the boycott. In fact, the boycott would probably result in depriving the Serbian public of the choice. Ultimately, it is Serbia's internal issue, but the outcome could affect Serbia's reputation in the world", Scott stated.



Commenting on the possibility of reaching an agreement between Belgrade and Pristina, Scott said that "every day without an agreement is a step backward from the stable future that both nations crave", adding that the appointment of Matthew Palmer as US Special Representative for the Balkans is an important signal that the US wants to do everything in its power to help Serbia and Kosovo reach an agreement that will contribute to the stability of the entire region.



"With Palmer's help, but mostly with the wisdom and courage of political leaders in Belgrade and Pristina, that day will come. The sooner the better," Scott concluded.