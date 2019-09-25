Politics 0

Thaci reacted to Vucic's joke

President of Kosovo Hashim Thaci responded to President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic's comment that Thaci "keeps roaming through the halls" of UN headquarters

Source: Kosovo online
Share
Michele Tantussi/Stringer/Getty images
Michele Tantussi/Stringer/Getty images

In the statement of Television Kosovo, Thaci said that he feels content when he knows that Vucic had entered UN headquarters "through the people of Kosovo".

"I am glad that Vucic entered the UN on a front door thanks to the people of Kosovo, however, I would like to emphasize that what Vucic says is ridiculous. If he entered the UN seat from the ceiling, we entered through the door", Thaci said.

Bota Sot underlines that, while commenting on the meetings he had in New York, Vucic "made a joke" about Thaci.

"However, Thaci, like Vuk Jeremic, roams along the halls of New York", Vucic said.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

"Political orgies in front of Vesic's house"

SNS representatives in the Belgrade City Assembly condemn gathering of SzS supporters in front of the apartment where Deputy Mayor Vesic resides with his family

Politics Monday, September 23, 2019 09:07 Comments: 0
Tanjug/Amaterski snimak/bk
page 1 of 22 go to page