Politics Thaci reacted to Vucic's joke President of Kosovo Hashim Thaci responded to President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic's comment that Thaci "keeps roaming through the halls" of UN headquarters Source: Kosovo online Wednesday, September 25, 2019 | 11:30

In the statement of Television Kosovo, Thaci said that he feels content when he knows that Vucic had entered UN headquarters "through the people of Kosovo".



"I am glad that Vucic entered the UN on a front door thanks to the people of Kosovo, however, I would like to emphasize that what Vucic says is ridiculous. If he entered the UN seat from the ceiling, we entered through the door", Thaci said.



Bota Sot underlines that, while commenting on the meetings he had in New York, Vucic "made a joke" about Thaci.



"However, Thaci, like Vuk Jeremic, roams along the halls of New York", Vucic said.