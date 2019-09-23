Politics Head of Serbia's EU membership negotiation team leaves office? Serbia's EU membership negotiation team chief Tanja Miscevic resigns from office and should move to the Sarajevo Regional Cooperation Council Source: Tanjug Monday, September 23, 2019 | 08:45 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPA-EFE/ Stephanie Lecocq

According to Blic, she should serve as Deputy Secretary General.



"For Tanja Miscevic, going to the Sarajevo Regional Cooperation Council (RCC) presents a professional challenge, which is why she decided to accept the offer. Appointment to this position lasts for three years, with the possibility of extending her mandate for another three years. Goran Svilanovic has been Secretary General at the RCC until January this year, and should continue to do consultancy work in the future", a source told Blic.



Miscevic has been at the helm of Serbian negotiating team for six years, and neither she nor European Integration Minister Jadranka Joksimovic wanted to comment on this information.