Politics "Albanian spring has already begun"; Taravari: New Kosovo with Kurti as its leader If Albin Kurti and the movement Vetëvendosje! win the elections, it will be "a bright new day" for the Albanians, Gostivar's mayor Arben Taravari is convinced Source: Tanjug Monday, September 16, 2019 | 11:25 Tweet Share Foto: EPA/KUSHTRIM TERNAVA

He said that "Albanian spring has already begun".



Following Kurti's stay in Gostivar, Taravari called on Albanians to vote for Vetëvendosje! on his Facebook profile, seeing Kurti as a "cure" for healing Kosovo society and bringing well-being to all Albanians.



Drawing a parallel between cancer, as one of the most aggressive diagnoses, and politics, Taravari says that the "state institutions" have been deeply steeped in crime.



The good news, he believes, is that this cancer is curable, but also that it requires unity, that is, the involvement of all.



"Starting from Kosovo and continuing to Northern Macedonia, the action has begun, the Albanian spring has begun! In the name of that, I urge all Albanians in Macedonia to support Vetëvendosje! in Kosovo. With the victory in Kosovo, it will be the biggest step towards saving our families from cancer infected government that threatens our lives. May Vetëvendosje! win in Kosovo, let the sun come out for Albanians", Taravari wrote on his Facebook profile.