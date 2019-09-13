Politics US Ambassador dissatisfied, criticized Kosovo politicians US Ambassador to Kosovo Philip Kosnett heavily criticized Kosovo political parties Source: Beta Friday, September 13, 2019 | 18:32 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPA/Kushtrim Ternava

Kosnett criticized the fact that people who have problems with justice are on their lists of candidates for the upcoming early parliamentary elections.



"How can citizens take seriously political parties’ stated commitment to #KosovoRuleOfLaw when many parties’ lists feature individuals with active indictments, convictions for offenses such as war crimes & assault, and international sanctions for war crimes & corruption?", Kosnett posted on his Tweeter account.



The lists of candidates for almost all political parties include those who have or have had problems with justice.