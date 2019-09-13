Politics Thaci already "written off"? As things stand now, Kosovo's elections will bring new players to power. The latest deadline the Western states want to impose on reaching agreement is December Source: Tanjug Friday, September 13, 2019 | 08:47 Tweet Share EPA/EFE Petrit Prenaj

According to "Blic" report, carried by Tanjug, it does not mean that the deadline will not be extended as many times before, but the "Kosovo issue" is being pushed in that direction. Hashim Thaci's party is worse off than ever, and if the West plays to other options, negotiations over the fate of Kosovo and Metohija could change drastically, according to "Blic".



The newspaper adds that a government will already be formed in Pristina, with elections in central Serbia yet to come, which should in some way be a verification of what has been agreed, that is, what the government has achieved through a dialogue with Pristina.



According to the newspaper's findings, the establishment of this imaginary pace could be due not only to the dismissal of the U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton, who preferred the idea of resolving the Kosovo issue by some sort of division, or demarcation.



The option that was counted on changed, and the main player now is Matthew Palmer who has been appointed US Special Representative for the Balkans. This politician is closer to establishing a stronger state, not imposing some forced, partial and ad-hoc solutions.



It is also said that additional problem stands in the Kosovo elections, scheduled for October 6, as to what parties will assume power in Kosovo and Metohija. Blic diplomatic source from Pristina reveals that they convey talks with the almost certain future winners of the elections.



"Former party of Ibrahim Rugova, LDK - Democratic League of Kosovo, headed by Isa Mustafa and Albin Kurti, the leader of Vetëvendosje!. At this moment, majority of votes will go to LDK, followed by Vetëvendosje!, and the movement "Nisma", and then Haradinaj's Alliance for the Future of Kosovo (AAK), while Hashim Thaci's party is on the fifth position", this daily announced.



Although Thaci's term of office expires only in 2021, this is insignificant, as he will have the whole government opposing him. If the West turn to other players, Thaci will be out in any form of negotiating with Belgrade.



However, it is highly disputable whether Democratic League (LDK) or Vetëvendosje! would agree to reaching compromising solution with Belgrade or they would ask for a high price in return, it is being speculated in the article.



December is set as a deadline for Northern Macedonia to join NATO, while according to "Blic" findings, for now, they will tend to resolve the issue of Bosnia-Herzegovina and Kosovo within the same package.