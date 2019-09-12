Politics On the V4 - WB Summit in Prague, Brnabic greeted with a bouquet, Pristina absent Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic attends a working lunch held at the Prague Castle at a meeting of the Visegrad Group and Western Balkans Prime Ministers Source: Tanjug Thursday, September 12, 2019 | 14:27 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP/Petr David Josek

Apart from the Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, as a host of the event, the lunch is attended by the prime ministers of Hungary Victor Orban, Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Slovakia Peter Pelegrini, as well as prime ministers of Western Balkans, among others, Albanian PM Edi Rama, Montenegrin PM Dusko Markovic, and Prime Minister of Northern Macedonia, Zoran Zaev.



Brnabic arrived at the Prague Castle among the first attendees, while her Czech counterpart Babis welcome her with a bouquet.



Pristina's delegation is absent, and the Prime Minister of so-called Kosovo, Ramush Haradinaj, wrote on Twitter that he had sent a letter to the Czech Prime Minister thanking him for his invitation, saying he was unable to attend the Summit of the Visegrad Group and the Western Balkans.



He also stated that the Czech Republic and the so-called Kosovo established good bilateral relations that will be strengthened in future.



According to the Czech CTK news agency, Kosovo delegation will not attend the summit due to Zeman’s statement during his Belgrade visit when he announced that he will launch initiative on the possibility of revoking Czech's recognition of Kosovo's independence.



The venue of the whole event is Prague Castle, the office of President Zeman, while more than 100 media representatives were accredited.



Brnabic visited Czech Republic in December 2018, it was a bilateral visit, while in the meantime, Czech Republic was visited by the President of Serbian Parliament Maja Gojkovic and several Serbian ministers.



New meeting of Visegrad Group, again in the Prague, will be held in October, this time in the organization of President Zeman, with the presence of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.



This meeting will take place in the Castle Lány near Prague.



Prime Ministers of the two regions will today discuss the composition of the new European Commission, infrastructure, education, financial stability and the challenges of climate changes. The leaders will also talk about the possible improvement of reforms and the integration processes.



The Czech Republic, as chair of the Visegrad Group, cited the promotion of Western Balkans' accession to the European Union as one of its priorities during its tenure, and recently concluded at a meeting of the Committee on European Affairs of the V4 member states that Serbia's efforts to implement reforms were recognized.