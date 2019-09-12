Politics Babis to Zeman: I am ready for Kosovo debate Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babis stated that he is prepared to debate with the Czech President Milos Zeman re: revocation of Kosovo recognition Source: Sputnik Thursday, September 12, 2019 | 09:43 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ARIS OIKONOMOU

"I would prefer debates on this subject on our foreign relations meeting, that is, on the meeting attended by the President, the Speakers of both Houses of Parliament, the Prime Minister, the Head of Diplomacy and the Minister of Police. Our positions do not match. I will wait for the debate, and then take some stance on it", the prime minister told reporters.



After arriving in Belgrade on an official visit on September 10, the President of the Czech Republic said he did not like Kosovo, did not consider it a democratic state and, on the other hand, he is very fond of Serbia.



"I'll tell you my personal view on this: a state led by war criminals should not be in a community of democratic countries," Zeman said, referring to Kosovo.



Asked about the possibility of Czech Republic withdrawing its recognition of Kosovo (which this country had recognized in 2008), Zeman said that he would like to discuss it on the next council meeting of the highest Czech authorities, to be held in a month.



Czech First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Jan Hamáček recalled that Czech foreign policy is the responsibility of the Cabinet of Ministers. "Mr President's stance on Kosovo has long been known. Any further steps, however, are within the Government's responsibility," said Hamacek, quoted by Sputnik.