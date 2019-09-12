Politics Vucic goes to Pope to "beg him not to recognize Kosovo" Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic begins his official visit to the Vatican today Source: Tanjug Thursday, September 12, 2019 | 09:11 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ Georgi Licovski

According to the press service of the President of Serbia, he will be received by Pope Francis and will meet with the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.



"I am going to the Vatican to meet the Pope and to beg them not to recognize Kosovo," Vucic told reporters in Belgrade recently.



Namely, Vucic commenced an official visit to the Vatican last night, as published on an Instagram profile of "Future of Serbia".



Vucic was greeted at the airport by Archbishop Francesco Canalini and Monsignor Joseph Murphy. Vucic also had a chance encounter with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at an airport in Rome, according to the Instagram profile of "Buducnostsrbijeav".