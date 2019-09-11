Politics "I was told that nothing can be realized without Serbia's consent" Outgoing Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj visited Urosevac, where he spoke about the efforts to prevent Kosovo's partition in direct communication with citizens Source: Kosovo online Wednesday, September 11, 2019 | 11:40 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE / VALDRIN XHEMAJ

He said that there were times when he was told that nothing can be done without Serbia's "consent", Gazeta Express carries.



"They wanted to hand us over to Serbia. They've told us that without Serbia's consent we cannot perform our duties", Haradinaj said. He revealed his reaction to this statement, for which he hadn't disclosed the person who addressed him.



"I told them that they should not wait for Serbia's consent, as if we do so, we will never establish our sovereignty", Haradinaj said.



He said that he respects the citizens of Urosevac. "I have never turned my back to the citizens", Haradinaj said, as web portal Kosovo online reports.