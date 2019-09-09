Politics Extraordinary session starts today, MPs to discuss laws on education Serbian Parliament will launch extraordinary session today, while the MPs will discuss the legislation within the field of education Source: Beta Monday, September 9, 2019 | 08:44 Tweet Share

The agenda of the session will include Proposal to the Law on the Dual Model of Studies in Higher Education, Proposal on the Law on Regulated Professions and the Recognition of Professional Qualifications and Amendments to the Patents Act.



MPs will also consider amendments to the Law on Copyright and Related Rights, as well as amendments to the Law on the Protection of Topographies of Semiconductor Products.



The session is scheduled for 10 AM.