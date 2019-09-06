Politics Djuric: Outrageous pressure on Ksenija Bozovic Director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija Marko Djuric said that it is "terribly" important for the Serbs to be united around Serb List on Kosovo elections Source: Tanjug Friday, September 6, 2019 | 10:31 Tweet Share Tanjug, Sava Radovanović

Djuric stated that the deceased Oliver Ivanovic's party Civic Initiative "Freedom Democracy Justice" decided to join the Serb List in order to support its country, strongly condemning the pressure exerted on Ksenija Bozovic due to such decision.



He assessed that the attitude of the opposition and part of the media is rather scandalous, as they exert great pressure on Ksenija Bozovic.



Djuric underlined that it is terribly important for the sake of Serbian interest that they act united, gathering around Serb List on the forthcoming elections.



He sent a message to the Serbs residing on Kosovo and Metohija that Serbia will continue to support them and stand by them.



Early parliamentary elections on Kosovo and Metohija will be held on October 6, 2019.