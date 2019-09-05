Politics Media: Hot autumn awaits Balkan region. Foreign embassies in fear of Kosovo scenario The portal of Croatian "Jutarnji list" analyzed political scene of both Belgrade and Pristina, announcing possible "boiling political fall". Source: Jutarnji list Thursday, September 5, 2019 | 12:22 Tweet Share Foto: Depositphotos/borkus

This paper reminds that Kosovo will face general election in a month, in the same time, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced government reconstruction, while media speculate on a possible new elections.



Jutarnji.hr assesses that the situation in Kosovo is rather tense. The head of radical party Vetëvendosje!, "controversial and indocile" Albin Kurti is among the favorites for assuming the post of Prime Minister.



Also, the Kosovo elections are expected to bring a government ready for a new round of talks with Serbia, because Brussels is already fed up with the tensions between Belgrade and Pristina. The Croatian newspaper, however, estimates that the outcome of the October elections could, as things stand, bring about a situation that could complicate relations, or radicalize things further.



For the moment, Jutarnji explains, Kosovo's Albanian parties are in the process of forming coalitions, as it is clear that no one will have the power to rule alone. Everyone rejects the possibility of co-operation with Hashim Thaci's Kosovo Democratic Party and now already a former Parliament Speaker Kadri Veseli.



The outcome of the talks between Albin Kurti and the Democratic League of Kosovo, Isa Mustafa, is rather uncertain as they fight over who will assume prime minister's role. They both want that role because their coalition has a real chance of winning.



Kurti's position is certainly stronger in that alliance, as he does not answer to anyone. "The embassies in Pristina are horrified by such division, as he is certainly one of the few Kosovo politicians who is not subject to international influence and is not under control. He is an extremist," the Croatian newspaper said.



If Kurti wins the election, taking the leading role in Kosovo, a scenario for his two major competitors Haradinaj and Thaci of striking new alliance out of necessity is quite possible.



But, as Jutarnji put it, "it is not only Albanians that face with problems. Things are boiling with the Serbs, too, because they are also divided into several fractions, two of them being leading ones. The one with the Serbian List and the one against it.