Politics Dacic - Prime Minister? "Firstly jump, and then say hop" There is a saying in Serbia - "Firstly jump and then say hop", not the other way around, Vucic reacted to allegations of Dacic assuming PM role after elections Source: Tanjug Tuesday, September 3, 2019 | 17:34 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/Predsedništvo Srbije

"Who will become Prime Minister... I'm afraid that someone had jumped to conclusions... There is an old Serbian proverb - "Firstly jump, and then say hop, not the other way around", Vucic told the press.



He reacted to the allegations and speculations of some of the media that Dacic will be newly appointed Prime Minister after the spring elections, he had personally mentioned earlier.



Asked whether Dacic will pose the same conditions to him and to the opposition in case of coalition negotiations, Vucic said that everyone has the right to set the conditions as he wanted, but the question is whether those conditions would be accepted or not.



"We'll see about that when time comes... It is more important to me what Serbia will do, whether Serbia can go forward, how much we can build, than to talk about personal solutions right now", Vucic stated to media on the occasion of touring the city stadium" Dubocica "in Leskovac.